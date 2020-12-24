New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled





BANGKOK, Dec 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) cancelled New Year countdown event in Chiang Mai and CentralWorld shopping complex will livestream the countdown event to avoid mass gatherings.

CentralWorld countdown event, one of the major countdown venue in Bangkok was cancelled at the shopping complex but it will be livestreamed on LineTV and its Facebook pages with New Year fireworks among the highlights.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



