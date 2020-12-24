New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled

New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled1 min read
BANGKOK, Dec 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) cancelled New Year countdown event in Chiang Mai and CentralWorld shopping complex will livestream the countdown event to avoid mass gatherings.
CentralWorld countdown event, one of the major countdown venue in Bangkok was cancelled at the shopping complex but it will be livestreamed on LineTV and its Facebook pages with New Year fireworks among the highlights.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA