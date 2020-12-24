December 24, 2020

New Year Countdown Events in Bangkok, Chiang Mai Cancelled

Christmas and New Year in Thailand

Christmas tree and New Year lights in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: GFDL / Wikimedia Commons.


BANGKOK, Dec 24 (TNA) – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) cancelled New Year countdown event in Chiang Mai and CentralWorld shopping complex will livestream the countdown event to avoid mass gatherings.

CentralWorld countdown event, one of the major countdown venue in Bangkok was cancelled at the shopping complex but it will be livestreamed on LineTV and its Facebook pages with New Year fireworks among the highlights.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

