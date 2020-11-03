November 3, 2020

Vienna terrorist attack: 4th viсtim confirmed dead & 22 injured, shooter revealed as 20yo man convicted for trying to join ISIS

Busy street in Vienna, Austria

Busy street in Vienna, Austria. Photo: Pedro Szekely. CC BY-SA 2.0.


A fourth victim of the terrorist attack in the Austrian capital Vienna has died. One of the assailants was a young man who was convicted for attempting to join Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) militants in Syria last year.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz has confirmed that one more person has died, bringing the civilian death toll in the recent Vienna attack to four.

The fourth victim was a woman, Austrian media reported, citing the country’s interior ministry.

A total of 22 people have been injured, according to Interior Minister Karl Nehammer. He also said that a policeman injured during the attack is in stable condition.

Gunmen opened fire on Monday evening outside the city’s main synagogue. They then proceeded to shoot bystanders in several other locations and exchanged fire with police. One of the attackers was killed in a shootout with security forces, while at least one of his accomplices remains at large.

