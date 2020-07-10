July 10, 2020

Government Plans to Set up Post-COVID-19 Economic Revival Center

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok

The Government House Building or Koo Fah in Bangkok. Photo: พีรพัฒน์ วิมลรังครัตน์ (Phiraphat Wimonrangkarat) Government of Thailand.


BANGKOK, July 10 (TNA) – The government’s economic team proposed setting up a post-Covid economic revival center to find assistance measures for SMEs and tourism-related businesses, said Kobsak Pootrakool, the deputy secretary-general to the Prime Minister.

The proposal was agreed by the Prime Minister at today’s meeting and legal issues would be considered to set up the new center, he said adding that a working team was appointed to gather related information and to follow up the problems.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

