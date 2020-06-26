Prayut proposes three ways to reboot ASEAN economies

Prayut proposes three ways to reboot ASEAN economies1 min read
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has proposed three methods, which could be used to revive ASEAN economies post COVID-19, during the ASEAN Summit tele-conference on Friday morning.
He urged the regional group to accelerate the implementation of projects under the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, such as those on green infrastructure development, and ease intra-regional travel restrictions, which not only pose an obstacle to the movement of people, but hinder the rehabilitation of businesses.
By Thai PBS World