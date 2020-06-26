June 26, 2020

Prayut proposes three ways to reboot ASEAN economies

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.


Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has proposed three methods, which could be used to revive ASEAN economies post COVID-19, during the ASEAN Summit tele-conference on Friday morning.

He urged the regional group to accelerate the implementation of projects under the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity (MPAC) 2025, such as those on green infrastructure development, and ease intra-regional travel restrictions, which not only pose an obstacle to the movement of people, but hinder the rehabilitation of businesses.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

