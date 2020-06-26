Red Shirt Co-Leaders Jailed for Violent Protest in 2007

Red Shirt Co-Leaders Jailed for Violent Protest in 20071 min read
BANGKOK, June 26 (TNA) – The Supreme Court sentenced red-shirt United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) co-leaders to two years and eight months in prison without suspension for their roles in a violent protest outside the home of the late Privy Council president, Prem Tinsulanonda, in 2007.
The five defendants are Veerakarn Musikapong, Natthawuth Saikua, Wiputhalaeng Pattanaputhai, Dr. Weng Tochirakarn and Nopparut Worachitwutthikul, former core leader of the White Pigeon group.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA