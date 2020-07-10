July 10, 2020

Thai schools told they cannot arbitrarily cut students’ hair

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok

A young boy gets his hair cut in Bangkok. Photo: Mark Fischer / flickr.


Thailand’s Ministry of Education has issued a letter, to all schools under its jurisdiction, to abrogate the 1975 regulations, regarding their students’ hair style and length, and to forbid the arbitrary cutting of students’ hair at school.

Education Permanent Secretary Mr. Prasert Boonruang, who also serves as the spokesman for the Education Ministry, said that schools which still enforce the 1975 regulation must adopt the 2005 regulation, which states that punitive actions against rogue students include warnings, probation, behavioural score deduction and performing social activities.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

