Two Thai Heritage Entries Unofficially Listed at World Heritage Centre

Prasat Phanom Rung Khmer temple in Buri Ram

Prasat Phanom Rung Khmer temple in Buriram. Photo: Adventure in Thailand.


BAKU (AZERBAIJAN), July 1 (TNA) – The World Heritage Committee has opened its annual meeting as Thailand has two heritage entries unofficially listed at the World Heritage Centre.

Representing Thailand, Raweewon Bhuridej, secretary-general of the Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning, said that the ensemble of temple ruins namely Prasat Phanom Rung, Prasat Muang Tam and Prasat Plai Bat in Buri Ram province and Sri Thep historical park in Phetchburi province were included in the UNESCO’s tentative world heritage list pending approval from 21 member states of the World Heritage Convention on July 5.

