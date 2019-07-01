PM Prayut Chan-o-cha apologizes for delay in government formation





Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has offered an apology to the Thai people, saying that he felt uncomfortable with the internal problems in the Palang Pracharat party over cabinet seat sharing.

In his message today, the Prime Minister said that he felt uncomfortable and would like to apologize to the public on behalf of the Palang Pracharat party, adding that the party is new and comprises members from different factions, all of whom have the intention to perform their duties as members of parliament or members of the cabinet to their utmost ability.

By Thai PBS World

