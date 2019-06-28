Fri. Jun 28th, 2019

French Prosecution Says Lack Evidence to Consider Brest Mosque Shooting Terror Attack

Renault Trafic from French riot units

Renault Trafic from French riot units known as Compagnies Républicaines de Sécurité.


MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The prosecution of Brest said on Friday that it was not yet considering the recent shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city as a terror attack since it lacked enough evidence to draw that conclusion.

“The evidence that has been gathered [on the incident] so far does not suggest that it was a terror attack,” Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said, as cited by the Franceinfo broadcaster.

Recappe also said that the Parisian prosecution’s counterterrorism branch was not participating in the investigation into the incident.

