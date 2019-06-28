French Prosecution Says Lack Evidence to Consider Brest Mosque Shooting Terror Attack





MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The prosecution of Brest said on Friday that it was not yet considering the recent shooting near a mosque in the northwestern French city as a terror attack since it lacked enough evidence to draw that conclusion.

“The evidence that has been gathered [on the incident] so far does not suggest that it was a terror attack,” Brest Prosecutor Jean-Philippe Recappe said, as cited by the Franceinfo broadcaster.

Recappe also said that the Parisian prosecution’s counterterrorism branch was not participating in the investigation into the incident.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

