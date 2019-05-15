Thu. May 16th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Landslides Kill 5 in Illegal Indonesian Gold Mine

1 min read
22 hours ago TN
Yapen Island in Papua, Indonesia

Yapen Island in Papua, Indonesia. Photo: Selfiana Nussy.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – Landslides in Indonesia triggered by heavy rains have killed at least five in an illegal gold mine in the west of the country, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the daily Jakarta Post, dozens of workers were buried under the mine on Mount Pongkor in Nanggung district last Sunday at around 10 p.m. (GMT1500), some 60 kilometers (37 miles) southwest of the capital Jakarta.

Sunday witnessed hours of heavy downpour which caused the landslides, the report added, with search and rescue efforts ongoing amid steep terrain and bad weather.

“The deceased are yet to be identified. Three people have survived the calamity,” said Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, spokesman of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Indonesia to Unveil Sharia Economic Master Plan

22 hours ago TN
1 min read

Gunmen Attack Five-Star Hotel in Gwadar, Pakistan

5 days ago TN
1 min read

3 Filipinos with Suspected IS Links Nabbed in Manila

5 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Similan Islands to Be Closed for Five Months

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Korat girl arrested for burying her baby alive in field

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

‘Mushroom-Picking Couple’ Gets Royal Pardon

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

British teacher succumbs to injuries from motorbike accident

13 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close