Traffic sign (Ding Daeng - Rama IX Road - Chaeng Watthana) in Khlong Toei

Driving slowly in high-speed lane to soon become a punishable offence

By TN / January 18, 2019

MOTORISTS driving at low speed in right-hand lanes will soon be subjected to fines, thanks to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), giving a nod in principle to a draft law amending the Land Traffic Act yesterday.

The proposed law will also allow the use of an electronic driver’s licence.

