Driving slowly in high-speed lane to soon become a punishable offence





MOTORISTS driving at low speed in right-hand lanes will soon be subjected to fines, thanks to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), giving a nod in principle to a draft law amending the Land Traffic Act yesterday.

The proposed law will also allow the use of an electronic driver’s licence.

By KHANITTHA THEPPHAJORN

THE NATION

