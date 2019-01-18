Driving slowly in high-speed lane to soon become a punishable offence

MOTORISTS driving at low speed in right-hand lanes will soon be subjected to fines, thanks to the National Legislative Assembly (NLA), giving a nod in principle to a draft law amending the Land Traffic Act yesterday.
The proposed law will also allow the use of an electronic driver’s licence.
Full story: The Nation
By KHANITTHA THEPPHAJORN
THE NATION
