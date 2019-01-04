4 monks killed in attack on Buddhist temple in Narathiwat





A group of armed men stormed a Buddhist temple in Su-ngai Padi district of the southernmost province of Narathiwat Friday night, killing the abbot and three other monks.

The dead victims were identified as Phra Khru Prachote Rattananurak, the temple abbot, Phra Samu Atthaporn Khum-ampai, Phra Prawet Sukkaew and Phra Thanachote Chumlert.

