Sunday, June 3, 2018
Panyaden International School won 2 x Gold at the IDA Awards

300 students inside the eco-friendly bamboo Sport Hall at Panyaden School, Chiang Mai
TN Chiang Mai 0

June, 2018, Thailand — Panyaden International School’s Bamboo Sports Hall was awarded 2 times Gold at the 11th International Design Awards (IDA) in the Sustainable Living/ Green Architecture and Institutional Architecture categories. Over 3,100 designs were submitted by companies and designers from 95 countries.

According to Markus Roselieb, the designer from Chiangmai Life Architects, the structure combines modern organic design, 21st-century engineering and a natural material – bamboo. The design is based on the lotus flower as Panyaden International School uses Buddhist teachings to infuse values into its academic curriculum and teach the underlying mechanisms of the human mind. This hall is big enough to hold the projected capacity of 300 students, but still smoothly integrates with the previous earthen and bamboo buildings of the school.

 Located in Chiang Mai, Panyaden International School is a green school built with natural materials like bamboo, earth, and stone as it aspires to teach an environmentally mindful life. The school offers Nursery, Kindergarten, and Primary Curriculum for 2-12 years old children and is in preparation to open a secondary school in 2019.

The Sport Hall at Panyaden International School in Chiangmai viewed from rice fields. Photo: Panyaden School.
Bamboo detail of the Sport Hall at Panyaden International School in Chiangmai. Photo: Panyaden School.
Aerial view of the Sport Hall at Panyaden International School in Chiangmai. Photo: Panyaden School.
Inside the eco-friendly bamboo Sport Hall at Panyaden International School in Chiangmai. Photo: Panyaden School.
300 students inside the eco-friendly bamboo Sport Hall at Panyaden International School in Chiangmai. Photo: Panyaden School.

More Information: www.panyaden.ac.th

-TN

TN
