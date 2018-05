Police have arrested three Hong Kong tourists for allegedly falsified a complaint that they had been robbed of smartphones, two cameras and cash by a tuk tuk driver.

Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy commissioner of the Tourist Police Bureau, identified the three as Kak Hay Cheuk, 26, Ching Bor Wu, 23 and Tsz Kwan Chui, 24.

