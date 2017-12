CHON BURI: An elephant camp owner and a mahout were charged with recklessness causing death and injuries on Friday after an elephant killed a Chinese tour guide and injured two tourists there, near Pattaya, on Thursday evening.

Prasert Thawee-apiradeeboonsueb, owner of the Sam Liam Thong Kham elephant camp, and Au Bamrung acknowledged the charges at Huai Yai police station. The camp is in tambon Huai Yai of Bang Lamung district.

