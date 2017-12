FEWER THAN 10 per cent of medical emergency volunteers nationwide qualify under new standards that will take effect in the middle of next year.

National Legislative Assembly (NLA) vice president Surachai Liengboonlertchai revealed that statistic yesterday as he was speaking in his capacity as chair of the NLA committee on emergency response days ahead of the “seven dangerous days” associated with traffic hazards during New Year celebrations.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation