The 191 Patrol and Special Operation Division police yesterday (Dec 27) sent more than 60 youths for behaviour-based safety training at a military camp in the bid to change their attitudes in street racing.

The youths were accompanied by their parents to the behavioural training lessons with instructors from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, and the Ministry of Transport taking part in the training courses.

By Thai PBS