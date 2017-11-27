‘Not Completely Human’ – Sweden Democrat Regrets Diatribe About Muslims

Tuesday, November 28, 2017
A Sweden Democrat politician is facing expulsion from his party after suggesting that Muslims and humans were worlds apart during a party conference held to counter waning voter support.

Martin Strid, a local Sweden Democrats (SD) politician, has been reported for hate speech and is facing exclusion from his party after suggesting that followers of Islam were “not fully human.”

Strid suggested there was a scale ranging from 1 to 100 from “totally human” to “totally Muslim.”

