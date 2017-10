Las Vegas police are investigating reports of an active shooter at the Mandalay Bay Casino.

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 2 people were killed at 24 were hospitalized with suspected gunshots wounds following a shooting in Las Vegas, Reuters reported Monday citing a hospital spokesperson.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded by launching a manhunt as scenes of the event were posted online.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International