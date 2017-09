A district court in Bangkok on Wednesday (Sept 20) sentenced a woman and her 19-year-old son to one month each in jail, suspended for one year, and a fine of 5,000 baht each for insulting a police officer performing his duty.

On the morning of Sept 18, a Thung Mahamek traffic police officer issued a ticket to Payu Sae Ngow, 19, for driving a motorcycle without a driver’s licence and not wearing a safety helmet and the motorcycle did not have a licence number plate.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th