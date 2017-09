A young Indian tourist had only 20 baht left in his pocket after a motorcycle taxi driver snatched 5,000 baht from him while he was about to pay for his service after a ride in Pattaya, Chon Buri, early on Tuesday (Sept 20).

The incident occurred at about 2.30am in front of a hotel in Soi 9, South Pattaya.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS