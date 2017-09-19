Tuesday, September 19, 2017
Foreign tourist arrivals hit 3.13m in August

A total of 3.13 million international tourists visited the country in August, an 8.66% increase from the same month last year, said Pongpanu Svetarundra, Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Tourism and Sports. Most visitors came from East Asia, Europe, South Asia, the Middle East, the Americas, Oceania and Africa – in that order – with China still on top.

Income from foreign tourism was 163.48 billion baht during August, 11.72% higher than the previous year. Chinese tourists were again the largest source of income, followed by Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, Laos and Hong Kong.

