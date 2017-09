A technical school student was killed in a drive-by shooting on a road in Bangkok’s Bang Kapi district on Tuesday night, police said.

Siwakorn Sa-ingram, 19, from Buri Ram, a student of Automobile Technology College in Bang Na, was shot dead on the Seri Thai Road near the Nida intersection at 7.30pm, Pol Captain Nulak Boonyarait, the deputy inspector of Lat Phrao Police Station, said.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation