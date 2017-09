The prosecution decided to indict on a premeditated murder charge a 50-year-old engineer who shot a teenager dead supposedly in self-defence in a car parking dispute in Chon Buri early this year.

Suthep Pochanasomboon has been charged with premeditated murder and carrying a firearm in public over the shooting of Nawapol Peungpai, 17, in Ang Sila tambon of Chon Buri’s Muang district.

