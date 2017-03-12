Two Burmese workers killed and 13 others injured in road accident

Sunday, March 12, 2017
Toyota Commuter mini van in Surat Thani
TN North 0

Two Burmese migrant workers were killed and 13 others were injured, three of them in serious condition, when a passenger van in which they were riding slammed into the rear of a trailer truck in Kamphaeng Phet province before dawn on Sunday.

The passenger van carried 13 Burmese migrant workers from Pathum Thani to be sent to Mae Sot district of Tak. As the van was travelling on Pahonyothin road in Tambon Nakhon Chum, Muang district of Kamphaeng Phet, the driver, identified as Chartchai Phupanee, 49, for unknown reason, slammed the vehicle into the rear of a trailer truck.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

