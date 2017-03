At around 8:30am on March 15th, Pattaya emergency services were called to walking street to deal with a raging blaze that was tearing through a bar.

Arriving at the scene, the blaze was in full force and back up services were called immediately. It took a total of 5 fire trucks, a large team of men, and 30 minutes to eventually get the fire under control.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Pattaya One