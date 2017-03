BANGKOK, 26th March 2017 (NNT) – Bangkok has succeeded in saving thousands of megawatts of electricity during its participation in this year’s Earth Hour.

Deputy Governor of Bangkok, Chakkaphan Phiew-ngam on Saturday chaired a ceremony at Central Grand Plaza Rama 9 shopping complex to switch off the power supply to mark the 60 + Earth Hour 2017 initiative, which took place from 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil