Military raid Pheu Thai’s book launch party

A combined force of soldiers and police today raided a book launch party of former Pheu Thai party‘s MPs at a restaurant inside the Wachirabenchathat park or known as State Railway public park in Chatuchak and ordered them to stop the party, reasoning what they did is a defiance of the military junta’s order.

The party was scheduled to introduce a book “Toppling the Rice Pledging Scheme is Killing the Farmers” at Ploy Naree restaurant. Author of the book is former deputy agriculture Minister Yuthapong Charasathien while co-authors included several former Pheu Thai MPs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters