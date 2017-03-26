Sunday, March 26, 2017
Home > News > Military raid Pheu Thai’s book launch party

Military raid Pheu Thai’s book launch party

Thai police and soldiers inspecting an area in Bangkok
TN News 0

A combined force of soldiers and police today raided a book launch party of former Pheu Thai party‘s MPs at a restaurant inside the Wachirabenchathat park or known as State Railway public park in Chatuchak and ordered them to stop the party, reasoning what they did is a defiance of the military junta’s order.

The party was scheduled to introduce a book “Toppling the Rice Pledging Scheme is Killing the Farmers” at Ploy Naree restaurant. Author of the book is former deputy agriculture Minister Yuthapong Charasathien while co-authors included several former Pheu Thai MPs.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS Reporters

Share this article
TN
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the best and most trusted newspapers in Thailand in one place.

Related Articles

Prayut Chan-ocha and government members

PM warns monks they face arrest if staging a protest

Army Commander Apologizes for Victims of Deep South Raid

Marina Düsseldorf in Düsseldorf, Germany

Ex-Foreign Minister Steinmeier Chosen As German President

Leave a Reply