Tuesday, February 21, 2017
Iranian Thief gets Caught stealing from Big C

Big C Supercenter
TN Pattaya 0

At around 9:30 on February 20th, Pattaya police were called to Big C in North Pattaya to assist security guards with an Iranian Thief trying to make off with stolen goods.

Arriving at the scene, police found the Iranian man in question, Mr. Seyeb Mohsen Sadat Hoseini, aged 46 years old, being held by security guards on duty. They also had possession of the stolen goods, including a t-shirt, a pair of jeans, a pair of shoes, a cap, a pair of sunglasses, a belt, and a bag to put all the items into of course.

Full story: Pattaya One

By Danny Boy

TN
