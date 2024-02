Two people who have sustained injuries became stuck after a pickup truck crashed in Rassada.

Five People Injured after Pickup Truck Crash in Phuket

Emergency responders were notified of the accident on Friday (February 2nd) on the Chalerm Phrakiet Rama 9 Road (Bypass Road) in Rassada, Mueang Phuket.

Full story: thephuketexpress.com

By Goongnang Suksawat

The Phuket Express

