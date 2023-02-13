Fake cosmetics from China worth ฿14m seized in Bangkok and Samut Prakan

February 13, 2023 TN
Cosmetics Made In Thailand

Cosmetic bottles. Photo: David Christensen (Pixabay).




Police from Thailand’s Consumer Protection Division (CPD) seized fake cosmetics and substandard medical supplies today (Monday), worth about 14 million baht, in raids on two locations in Bangkok’s Prawet District and in Samut Prakan province.

A Chinese national found at one of the two sites, a warehouse and packaging office, was arrested.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



