Bus driver suspended for 30 days, fined ฿5k over road accident in Bangkok









A bus driver was fined 5,000 baht and suspended from driving for 30 days after he allegedly jumped a red light at the Ratchadapisek-Lat Phrao intersection and rammed into a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Fourteen people in Bus No. 8 and the pickup truck, which was carrying a group of construction workers, were injured, four of them are in a serious condition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

