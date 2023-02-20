Bus driver suspended for 30 days, fined ฿5k over road accident in Bangkok

February 20, 2023 TN
Old pink bus in Bangkok

Old pink bus in Bangkok. Photo. Ilya Plekhanov.




A bus driver was fined 5,000 baht and suspended from driving for 30 days after he allegedly jumped a red light at the Ratchadapisek-Lat Phrao intersection and rammed into a pickup truck on Monday morning.

Fourteen people in Bus No. 8 and the pickup truck, which was carrying a group of construction workers, were injured, four of them are in a serious condition.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



