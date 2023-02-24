AMLO impounds ฿245m Sukhumvit penthouse linked to Forex-3D investment scam









Thailand’s Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) recently impounded a Sukhumvit condominium penthouse, worth 245-million baht, from the husband of a former actress. The property is suspected of being linked to the Forex-3D Ponzi scheme.

An informed AMLO source said that the luxurious penthouse was identified by the Department of Special Investigation as a part of the assets amassed by Apiruk Kothi, the man behind the forex futures investment operation, which was, in fact, a Ponzi scheme.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

