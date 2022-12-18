Thailand and U.S. Collaborate on Upgraded Power Plant Tech

U.S. Embassy and Consulate in Bangkok. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) has officially introduced its Bang Pakong Combined Cycle Power Plant. It is the first 9HA.02 plant in operation in Thailand and a strong showcase for cooperation between Thailand and the United States.

EGAT’s commitment to reducing emissions was praised by U.S. Ambassador to Thailand Robert F. Godec.

EGAT Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit and GE Gas Power Asia President and CEO Ramesh Singaram were present at the event.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

