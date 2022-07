Girls wearing masks on a crosswalk in Bangkok during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo: © ILO/Alin Sirisaksopit / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









The Public Health Ministry has urged people infected with COVID-19 who are self-isolating at home to comply with the 10-day quarantine period after reports that some people with the virus have not done so, putting others at risk.

Spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, Dr Rungrueng Kitphati, said everyone must take strict precautions to prevent another big wave of COVID-19 infections.

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

