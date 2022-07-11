Electricity price may increase to ฿5/unit in September-December









The Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand may increase the fuel adjustment tariff (FT) rate for electricity,which will drive up the price of electricity, from 4 baht to 5 baht per unit, from September through December.

Rising fuel costs and the inflation and exchange rates over a certain period of time will be taken into account whencalculating the new FT rate, which is expected to be increased to 90 satang – one baht per unit when the commission meetsthis week.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

