Electricity price may increase to ฿5/unit in September-December
The Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand may increase the fuel adjustment tariff (FT) rate for electricity,which will drive up the price of electricity, from 4 baht to 5 baht per unit, from September through December.
Rising fuel costs and the inflation and exchange rates over a certain period of time will be taken into account whencalculating the new FT rate, which is expected to be increased to 90 satang – one baht per unit when the commission meetsthis week.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World