June 13, 2022

Diesel up by another ฿1 per litre, to ceiling of ฿35, effective June 14

10 hours ago TN
Shell gas station in Thailand

Shell gas station in Thailand. Photo: Harsha K R / flickr. CC BY-SA 2.0.




Thailand’s Fuel Fund Executive Committee decided today (Monday) to increase the diesel price by another one baht per litre, to 34.94 baht, effective tomorrow, the fourth rise since May 1st and almost reaching the ceiling price set at 35 baht/litre.

Director of the Oil Fuel Fund Office (OFFO) Wisak Watanasap explained that global oil prices increased to US$172.77 per barrel on June 10th, up from US$158.29 per barrel on June 2nd, as a result of increasing oil demand in the United States, driven by labour market improvements in May and the relaxation of lockdowns in China, which has spurred the resumption of business activity.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

