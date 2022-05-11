May 11, 2022

Thailand’s long-term ‘high potential’ resident visa fee to be halved to ฿50,000

7 hours ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Father and son on Phuket beach. Photo: Michelleraponi / Pixabay.




Thailand’s cabinet decided to cut the long-term resident (LTR) visa fee by half on Tuesday, to 50,000 baht, for foreigners who have “high capability or potential” and want to stay in the country for up to ten years, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

The measure, to come into effect 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette, is targeting four groups of foreigners, their spouses and no more than four children who are not over 20 years old. They are high-income individuals, foreign pensioners, people who want to work from Thailand and specialists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Flooded street in Thailand

Cyclone Asani Brings Heavy Rains to Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum

Thai police investigate cult that lived with corpses and made disciples drink their body fluids

7 hours ago TN
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Prayut weighs in on Nara, Lazada furore

7 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

AIS and Vimut Hospital Launch Smart Hospital Campaign

5 hours ago TN
Flooded street in Thailand

Cyclone Asani Brings Heavy Rains to Thailand

6 hours ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Thailand’s long-term ‘high potential’ resident visa fee to be halved to ฿50,000

7 hours ago TN
Tha Mafai Wan in Chaiyaphum

Thai police investigate cult that lived with corpses and made disciples drink their body fluids

7 hours ago TN
Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha during a public speech

Prayut weighs in on Nara, Lazada furore

7 hours ago TN