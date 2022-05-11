Thailand’s long-term ‘high potential’ resident visa fee to be halved to ฿50,000









Thailand’s cabinet decided to cut the long-term resident (LTR) visa fee by half on Tuesday, to 50,000 baht, for foreigners who have “high capability or potential” and want to stay in the country for up to ten years, according to Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek.

The measure, to come into effect 90 days after it is published in the Royal Gazette, is targeting four groups of foreigners, their spouses and no more than four children who are not over 20 years old. They are high-income individuals, foreign pensioners, people who want to work from Thailand and specialists.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





