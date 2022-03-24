Great Wall Signs Deal With Thailand to Reduce EV Prices

Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.









BANGKOK (NNT) – Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has signed a deal with The Thai government to reduce the retail price of its electric vehicles, a move aimed at increasing domestic EV sales and production.

According to Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand, the agreement, which includes a government subsidy and a reduction in value-added tax, could save customers up to 160,000 baht (US$4,779) per unit.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

