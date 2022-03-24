March 24, 2022

Great Wall Signs Deal With Thailand to Reduce EV Prices

7 mins ago TN
Hyundai Kona electric car at the 36th Thailand International Motor Expo 2019 at IMPACT Challenger hall in Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi, Photo: Uwe Schwarzbach / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor has signed a deal with The Thai government to reduce the retail price of its electric vehicles, a move aimed at increasing domestic EV sales and production.

According to Michael Chong, General Manager of Great Wall Motor Thailand, the agreement, which includes a government subsidy and a reduction in value-added tax, could save customers up to 160,000 baht (US$4,779) per unit.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

