Eateries Defy Booze Control at Well-known Shopping Center In Pathumwan
BANGKOK, Nov 25 (TNA) – Police raided eateries at a well-known shopping center in Pathumwan district and found two premises let customers drink alcoholic beverages after a nightly deadline.
The raid late last night followed a video clip showing the sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks that violated the regulations of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.
TNA
