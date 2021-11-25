November 25, 2021

Eateries Defy Booze Control at Well-known Shopping Center In Pathumwan

9 hours ago
CentralWorld shopping center in Bangkok

CentralWorld Shopping Complex in Bangkok. Photo: Bcow.




BANGKOK, Nov 25 (TNA) – Police raided eateries at a well-known shopping center in Pathumwan district and found two premises let customers drink alcoholic beverages after a nightly deadline.

The raid late last night followed a video clip showing the sales and consumption of alcoholic drinks that violated the regulations of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

