  • October 8, 2021
UK eases travel rules for countries including Thailand

Shop selling Liverpool FC merchandising. Photo: dieterth / Pixabay.




LONDON: Britain will scrap tough Covid-19 quarantine requirements for 47 destinations including South Africa and Thailand on Monday and make it easier for people to arrive from countries including India and Turkey in the latest relaxation of the rules.

Britain’s tourism industry has essentially lost two full summers after travel restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 deterred many people from going abroad.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST



