  • October 8, 2021
3 Officials Sacked for B112bn Glove Fraud

3 Officials Sacked for B112bn Glove Fraud

Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) in Bangkok.




BANGKOK, Oct 7 (TNA) – Three officials of the Public Warehouse Organization were expelled for corruption in a rubber glove procurement project worth 112.50 billion baht and will be ordered to pay 2 billion baht in compensation.

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit quoted PWO director Kriangsak Prateepvisut as reporting that a disciplinary probe committee found former acting PWO director Roongroj Putthiyawat and high-level officials Kiatkhajon Saetai and Murathathorn Khambut with serious disciplinary offences.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



