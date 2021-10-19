October 19, 2021

Thailand News

Non-immigrant visa applicants required to have ฿3m health insurance

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha talking with foreign tourists

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha talking with foreign tourists. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.



Foreigners applying for non-immigrant (O-A) visas for stays in Thailand of up to one year are now required to have a health insurance policy with minimum coverage of three million baht for in-patient medical fees, instead of the previous 400,000 baht.

Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha said today (Tuesday) that the new rule is intended to ensure that they will receive proper medical treatment if they fall ill during their long stay in the country.

By Thai PBS World

