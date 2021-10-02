  • October 2, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Foreign tourists can…

Foreign tourists can now apply to stay for up to nine months in Thailand

Foreign tourists can now apply to stay for up to nine months in Thailand

Yaksha Statue at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




Foreign tourists can now stay in Thailand for up to nine months without the need of travel abroad to have their visas extended, three months on the initial visa with two extensions of three months each.

Thailand’s Ministry of Interior says the new rules came into effect on October 1st, and are valid until September 30th next year, in a bid to boost the tourism industry.

Foreign tourists will, however, have to meet certain requirements to qualify as long stayers.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Khon Kaen Girl, 12, saved from foreign rape suspect
Isan

Khon Kaen Girl, 12, saved from foreign...

October 2, 2021
Thailand plans to reopen borders and support SMEs
News

Thailand plans to reopen borders and support...

October 2, 2021
Slow start to Phuket reopening
Phuket

Slow start to Phuket reopening

October 2, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.