  • September 20, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Social worker arrested…

Social worker arrested for allegedly swindling ฿13 million from COVID fund

Social worker arrested for allegedly swindling ฿13 million from COVID fund

Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Photo: Johnwxh30.



An official in Thailand’s Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities was arrested by police in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Saturday, as he attempted to sneak across the border into Myanmar, as he was being sought for allegedly embezzling about 13 million baht from a fund meant for vulnerable people affected by COVID-19.

The suspect, Pisal Sukjaitham, a social development specialist, was apprehended by immigration police at a border crossing in Mae Sai district after police checked his official papers and discovered that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was later handed over to Phaya Thai district police in Bangkok.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Every First Jab Will Be Sinovac Vaccine in October
News

Every First Jab Will Be Sinovac Vaccine...

September 20, 2021
19 Thais and foreigners arrested at luxury villa as Phuket party busted
Phuket

19 Thais and foreigners arrested at luxury...

September 20, 2021
Thais and foreigners arrested for allegedly drinking alcohol and playing pool at Koh Samui restaurant
South

Thais and foreigners arrested for allegedly drinking...

September 20, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.