Social worker arrested for allegedly swindling ฿13 million from COVID fund







An official in Thailand’s Department for Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities was arrested by police in the northern province of Chiang Rai on Saturday, as he attempted to sneak across the border into Myanmar, as he was being sought for allegedly embezzling about 13 million baht from a fund meant for vulnerable people affected by COVID-19.

The suspect, Pisal Sukjaitham, a social development specialist, was apprehended by immigration police at a border crossing in Mae Sai district after police checked his official papers and discovered that a warrant had been issued for his arrest. He was later handed over to Phaya Thai district police in Bangkok.

