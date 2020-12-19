December 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud

1 min read
48 mins ago TN
Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha

Meeting with Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-ocha. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.


BANGKOK (NNT) – Following reports of shops and hotels attempting to defraud the government’s economic stimulation campaigns, the Prime Minister has stressed all persons involved must be prosecuted, whatever kind of fraud it is.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, was commenting in regard to reports of fraud involving the 50:50 Co-Pay campaign, and the Travel Together tourism subsidy campaign.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Justice minister signs order for release of Nattawut Saikua, other prisoners

1 day ago TN
1 min read

New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Deadly Fungal Infection Causing Decay of Jaw Bones, Nasal Bones Reported in South India

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six-year-old Russian YouTuber named among world’s highest earners for second year in row

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot-Hit Apple iPhone Supplier Wistron Sacks Its India Vice President, Admits Lapses Caused Violence

40 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.