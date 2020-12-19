Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud

Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud1 min read
BANGKOK (NNT) – Following reports of shops and hotels attempting to defraud the government’s economic stimulation campaigns, the Prime Minister has stressed all persons involved must be prosecuted, whatever kind of fraud it is.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, was commenting in regard to reports of fraud involving the 50:50 Co-Pay campaign, and the Travel Together tourism subsidy campaign.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand