Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud





BANGKOK (NNT) – Following reports of shops and hotels attempting to defraud the government’s economic stimulation campaigns, the Prime Minister has stressed all persons involved must be prosecuted, whatever kind of fraud it is.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha, was commenting in regard to reports of fraud involving the 50:50 Co-Pay campaign, and the Travel Together tourism subsidy campaign.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



