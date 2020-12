Justice Minister Somsak Thepsutin has signed an order for the early release of 76 prisoners who received royal clemency, but they will have to wear electronic tags.

They include United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship co-leader Nattawut Saikua, of the red-shirt movement.

Full story: Bangkok Post

King-oua Laohong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts