PM Prayut Attends Virtual ASEAN Summit
BANGKOK, Nov 12 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the 37th ASEAN Summit via a teleconference system and pushed for regional cooperation for economic rehabilitation after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vietnam, as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, organized the last ASEAN Summit of this year. In the conference, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had his representative participate on his behalf as he was under 14-day quarantine after meeting the Hungarian foreign and trade minister who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
TNA