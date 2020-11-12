PM Prayut Attends Virtual ASEAN Summit





BANGKOK, Nov 12 (TNA) – Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha attended the 37th ASEAN Summit via a teleconference system and pushed for regional cooperation for economic rehabilitation after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam, as the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, organized the last ASEAN Summit of this year. In the conference, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen had his representative participate on his behalf as he was under 14-day quarantine after meeting the Hungarian foreign and trade minister who recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



