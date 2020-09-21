September 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

No New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past 24 Hours

1 min read
25 mins ago TN
COVID-19 temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand

COVID-19 coronavirus temperature checking point at shopping mall entrance in Thailand. Photo: Per Meistrup. CC BY-SA 4.0.


BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) — There was not a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 over the past 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, said that in Thailand infection was mostly imported. All arrivals must be quarantined at state quarantine, alternative state quarantine or alternative hospital quarantine facilities and tested for COVID-19. Quarantined people must pay for the services of alternative quarantine facilities at hotels and hospitals. Meanwhile, state quarantine facilities are reserved for Thai returnees and the government pays for their accommodation.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

No New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past 24 Hours 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Unruly tourists spark alcohol prohibition at parks

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

New grand plan to bring tourists back to Thailand in fallout of COVID-19

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Protesters end rally after submitting “10-point manifesto” with Privy Council

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Unruly tourists spark alcohol prohibition at parks

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Symbolic democracy plaque at Sanam Luang removed

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

No New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past 24 Hours

25 mins ago TN
1 min read

Four dead, three seriously injured after SUV plunges into watery ditch in Chonburi

37 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close