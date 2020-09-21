No New COVID-19 Cases Over The Past 24 Hours





BANGKOK, Sept 21 (TNA) — There was not a new case of the coronavirus disease 2019 over the past 24 hours, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported.

Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, director of the Bureau of General Communicable Diseases, said that in Thailand infection was mostly imported. All arrivals must be quarantined at state quarantine, alternative state quarantine or alternative hospital quarantine facilities and tested for COVID-19. Quarantined people must pay for the services of alternative quarantine facilities at hotels and hospitals. Meanwhile, state quarantine facilities are reserved for Thai returnees and the government pays for their accommodation.

