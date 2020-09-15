Conflict over trucks operating between Thailand and Myanmar





Thai and Myanmar officials are in conflict over the operation of cargo trucks travelling between Thailand’s Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province and the Thachilek township in Myanmar.

The conflict stems from an order from Mae Sai district chief officer, Prasong La-on, forbidding trucks and vans from Thachilek from entering inner areas of the Thai district, to pick up goods from various warehouses to be transported back to Myanmar, as part of the lockdown measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 into Thailand.

By Thai PBS World

