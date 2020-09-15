September 15, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Conflict over trucks operating between Thailand and Myanmar

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
Road in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai

Road in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Photo: Thanyakij.


Thai and Myanmar officials are in conflict over the operation of cargo trucks travelling between Thailand’s Mae Sai district of Chiang Rai province and the Thachilek township in Myanmar.

The conflict stems from an order from Mae Sai district chief officer, Prasong La-on, forbidding trucks and vans from Thachilek from entering inner areas of the Thai district, to pick up goods from various warehouses to be transported back to Myanmar, as part of the lockdown measures to prevent the possible spread of COVID-19 into Thailand.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Conflict over trucks operating between Thailand and Myanmar 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

COVID-19: Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five New COVID-19 Cases In State Quarantine

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House

24 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

COVID-19: Cabinet approves long-term tourist visas

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Conflict over trucks operating between Thailand and Myanmar

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five New COVID-19 Cases In State Quarantine

45 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut vows not to stop protesters from marching to Government House

24 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close